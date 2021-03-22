Plan approved for clearing COVID-19 backlog in Kansas courts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have approved a measure that would give judges and prosecutors a little more than two years to clear a backlog of criminal cases that built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House voted 114-7 to pass a bill that would suspend until May 1, 2023, legal deadlines for criminal cases meant to protect defendants’ constitutional right to speedy trials. The bill goes next to Gov. Laura Kelly because the Senate approved it last week.

The House vote came just before the state health department reported that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered within the state.