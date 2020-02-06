Plan for work requirement is focus of Kansas Medicaid debate

In this photo from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Dr. Roy Jensen, the director of the University of Kansas Cancer Center, speaks in favor of a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Jensen and other expansion supporters oppose a conservative Republican proposal to impose a work requirement for people covered in the expanded Medicaid program. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republicans expect to consider a work requirement when a Kansas legislative committee begins debating a bipartisan bill for expanding Medicaid this week, and that’s despite opposition to the idea from a GOP leader.

The Republican-controlled Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee is starting its debate Thursday on a bill containing an expansion plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Kansas City-area Republican. A final committee vote on the entire bill is expected next week.

Denning acknowledges that work requirements are “a popular idea in Medicaid expansion,” but he and Kelly are urging lawmakers to reject the idea now.