Plans to expand Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial announced

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, along with members of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Advisory Committee and the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, today announced plans to expand and renovate the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial.

The memorial, located on the northeast corner of the Statehouse grounds, honors Kansas law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The project, estimated to cost just under $500,000, will add an outer ring to the current memorial. Additional lighting and other modifications to the existing site are also planned and have received the required approvals.

So far, the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation has raised about $425,000 from major donors toward the total cost of the renovation.

"I know that in the almost eight years I've served as Attorney General we've lost 10 Kansas officers in the line of duty. That is 10 too many. Everyone of those is heartbreaking. I've gotten to know many of those families personally, and it inspires you to try to make a difference for generations to come," said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

More information about the memorial and the expansion project, including information about making a donation, are available on the new website, www.kansaslawenforcementmemorial.com.