Police: Child accidentally shoots Wamego woman at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Wamego woman was critically injured when a child accidentally shot her.

The Wamego police department said first responders who went to a Wamego home early Wednesday found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She is hospitalized in Topeka in critical condition.

Officials say evidence indicates the woman was shot by a handgun fired by a small child.

Chief Michael Baker said a mother, father and child lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

No names or further details have been released.