Police in Kansas seeking driver whose car slammed into crowd

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are seeking a driver whose car slammed into a group of spectators at a sideshow over the weekend, seriously injuring one man.

Police say the sideshow, which is a street demonstration of car stunts, drew about 100 people to First Street and Osage Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that during the show, a 1990s Ford Mustang was spinning circles when it slid into the crowd and hit a 24-year-old man who suffered a broken neck and broken leg.

Police say the driver left before officers and medics arrived and had not been found by Wednesday. Police are asking the driver to come forward.

