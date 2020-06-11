Police in Manhattan close parts of trail, continue search for missing alligators

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has closed parts of a hiking and biking trail to continue searching for an alligator spotted Wednesday.

The RCPD closed parts of Linear Trail running from Pecan Circle to Manhattan Avenue to continue searching for the alligator. Police said the second alligator, which pet store owners reported missing over the weekend, has not been located, according to a Facebook post.

