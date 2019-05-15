Police look for motorcyclist who hit Kansas officer

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a man who intentionally hit a northeast Kansas police officer with his motorcycle.

The Kansas City Star reports that it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the Bonner Springs police officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for taking a turn too fast and driving into an embankment on Interstate 70. Bonner Springs Sgt. Heather Pate says that instead of stopping, the motorcyclist turned and drove directly at the officer and then headed north on the highway.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for the motorcyclist who was driving a black sports bike with red accents, red and black wheels and stickers on the side.



