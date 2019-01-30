Police need help locating missing man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Perry Harbour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 50-year-old Perry Harbour.

On Tuesday evening, officers responded to a welfare call at the QuikTrip located at 5611 S. Broadway. Police said Harbour's 23-year-old son reported that his father has been having a mental health crisis over the last couple of days and fled the QuikTrip on foot.

Harbour was last seen wearing a wearing a red hoodie and black sweat pants. It is believed he may not be able to care properly for himself.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Harbour, please call 911 immediately.