Police need help locating missing man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 50-year-old Perry Harbour.
On Tuesday evening, officers responded to a welfare call at the QuikTrip located at 5611 S. Broadway. Police said Harbour's 23-year-old son reported that his father has been having a mental health crisis over the last couple of days and fled the QuikTrip on foot.
Harbour was last seen wearing a wearing a red hoodie and black sweat pants. It is believed he may not be able to care properly for himself.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Harbour, please call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Shawnee man wins $22K in Kansas Lottery
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
KBI helping investigate hidden camera...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kansas girl on changing sport of wrestling:...
- Man dead after accident in Butler County
- WSU awards newest Barton Scholar with $48,000...
- Shawnee man wins $22K in Kansas Lottery
- Police need help locating missing man