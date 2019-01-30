Kansas

Police need help locating missing man

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 11:24 AM CST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 11:38 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 50-year-old Perry Harbour.

On Tuesday evening, officers responded to a welfare call at the QuikTrip located at 5611 S. Broadway. Police said Harbour's 23-year-old son reported that his father has been having a mental health crisis over the last couple of days and fled the QuikTrip on foot. 

Harbour was last seen wearing a wearing a red hoodie and black sweat pants. It is believed he may not be able to care properly for himself.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Harbour, please call 911 immediately.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center