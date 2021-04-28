Police say 1 parent ran over another in Kansas school parking lot

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carl Bruce Middle School (Courtesy: WDAF-TV)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a fight involving students and parents at a Kansas middle school became a police matter when one parent was run over and critically injured in the school’s parking lot.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and started with a fight between two girls at Carl Bruce Middle School.

Television station WDAF reports that school officials broke up the fight and called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and police say made matters worse.

Police say that as the mother of one of the girls walked away to leave, a family member of the other girl ran over the woman with her car and dragged her. No students were hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories