KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A 31-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was shot and killed Saturday.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said officers found 31-year-old Vincent Locke inside a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Chartrand said Locke and a 51-year-old man had an argument before the shooting. The older man fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later.
Police detectives were talking to family members, who were home at the time of the shooting, to learn more about what led to the fatal confrontation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas
- Police say 31-year-old man shot and killed after argument
- Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods
- Taylor’s Forecast: All hazards are possible with severe weather this afternoon (live video)
- Justice Initiative Prayer March: Bringing people together one lecture at a time