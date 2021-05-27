Police say Olathe officer shoots man who pointed weapon

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say one of its officers shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer.

Olathe police say the shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon when officers were sent to check on an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle.

Police say officers checking on the man spotted a gun inside the vehicle and say the man picked it up and pointed it at an officer.

Police say an officer then shot the man, and the man fled the scene on foot.

He was found a short distance away and arrested, then taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

