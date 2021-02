JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Munson’s Prime Steakhouse in Junction City was destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters arrived after 4 a.m. for flames on the northwest side of the building.

Firefighters initially entered the building but had to leave when it became apparent it was too dangerous to be inside.

The Junction City Fire Department requested help from the Fort Riley Fire Department who helped suppress the fire.

Damage is estimated to be around $750,000. No injuries were reported.