Power restored to residents in New Cambria

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Saline County Emergency Management authorized for power to be restored to the southwest portion of New Cambria this morning.

Flood water have receded enough to safely allow for power to be turned back on.

Additionally, the shelter for pets that was located at the Saline County Expo Center has been closed and sand bag operations at the same location has been ceased.