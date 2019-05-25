Power restored to residents in New Cambria
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Saline County Emergency Management authorized for power to be restored to the southwest portion of New Cambria this morning.
Flood water have receded enough to safely allow for power to be turned back on.
Additionally, the shelter for pets that was located at the Saline County Expo Center has been closed and sand bag operations at the same location has been ceased.
Several roadways remain closed due to high water and damage from flood waters. Please visit the City of Salina website to see a map of the closed roadways.
