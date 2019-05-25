Kansas

Power restored to residents in New Cambria

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 05:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 06:29 PM CDT

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Saline County Emergency Management authorized for power to be restored to the southwest portion of New Cambria this morning.

Flood water have receded enough to safely allow for power to be turned back on.

Additionally, the shelter for pets that was located at the Saline County Expo Center has been closed and sand bag operations at the same location has been ceased.

Several roadways remain closed due to high water and damage from flood waters. Please visit the City of Salina website to see a map of the closed roadways. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center