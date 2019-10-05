Pressure increases on Kansas lawmakers to regulate vaping and tobacco products

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A national outbreak of a vaping-related lung illness is increasing pressure in Kansas to consider new regulations for vaping and tobacco products.
The concern is fueled by an increasing number of cases of vaping-related lung illnesses across the country.
Last week, federal health officials reported 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of a vaping-related lung illness. 21 people have died.
Leading Kansas lawmakers on health issues says they are open to several possible regulations, including increasing the purchase age and taxes on tobacco products, and limiting flavors that are attractive to younger vapers.
