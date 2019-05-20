Property damaged in disturbance at Kansas juvenile lockup

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas prison officials say 10 young male offenders damaged property inside three living units at the state’s juvenile corrections center during a Sunday evening disturbance.

The state Department of Corrections said Monday that the disturbance did not result in any injuries and investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the damage at the Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex in Topeka.

Photos released by the department showed paper littering floors, furniture in disarray and drawers removed from desks.

The department said the offenders involved were 17, 18 or 19 years old.

Spokeswoman Jeanny Sharp said investigators don’t yet know what caused the disturbance or whether it was linked to a fight or fights among inmates.

The complex holds about 170 young offenders, almost all of them male.