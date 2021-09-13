Protest at ‘No Means No’ rally at KU fraternity turns violent in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A protest in Lawrence Monday night has turned violent.

Protesters gathered for a “No Means No” rally against sexual assault. But now FOX4 crews on the scene have confirmed that some protesters have smashed windows and stormed the porch of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house, which is located just off campus near 15th Street and Iowa Street.

The sexual assault reportedly happened off campus at a Psi Kappa Psi chapter.

Social media posts spreading the word about Monday night’s event have called it a “No Means No Peaceful Protest”

It’s being promoted by a group of sorority members called Strip Your Letters that’s been critical of Greek leadership at KU.

Police aren’t saying where the alleged sexual assault happened over the weekend. They say they don’t release that information to protect the victim’s privacy.

People at the protest have expressed concerns the victim could have been drugged, but police have not released any details about the alleged sexual assault.

Phi Kappa Psi released a statement Monday saying “On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11. University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”