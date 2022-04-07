SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday that $13.2 million will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state.

The funds will go to 26 different transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Kelly said.“ Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

Both urban and rural transit providers will receive support from the AIC, which will improve transit access and services for Kansans. In total, the projects will cost $17 million.

In the first two years of the AIC program, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

Different project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies and low emissions transit operations.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies, and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Sec. Lorenz said.“ I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

To see a map of AIC Transit projects, click here.