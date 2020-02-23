Railroad fire in Barber County contained

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out on the BNSF railroad bridge just half a mile east of the City of Kiowa, according to the Barber County Sheriff’s Office.
This happened on Saturday at approximately 4:18 p.m.
Dispatch says fire crews successfully extinguishing the fire.
According to the Sheriff’s office, all trains are at a halt from traveling through the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
