Railroad fire in Barber County contained

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out on the BNSF railroad bridge just half a mile east of the City of Kiowa, according to the Barber County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened on Saturday at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Dispatch says fire crews successfully extinguishing the fire.

According to the Sheriff’s office, all trains are at a halt from traveling through the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

