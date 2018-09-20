Rape suspect arrested after ramming two Hutchinson police cars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Starlin (Courtesy: KBI)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hutchinson police said they arrested a rape suspect after he rammed two police cars. It happened around 7:45 Thursday morning.

Officers said they were dispatched to the Yes Way convenience store located at 1000 West 30th Ave. regarding a trouble with subject call. Police discovered the suspect driving a tan colored Oldsmobile trying to leave the store. Police said the suspect rammed two of their cars before he headed eastbound on 30th Ave.

Police located the suspect in the area of 4th and Grandview and subsequently taken into custody by two of our detectives.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Zachary A. Starlin. Starlin was arrested on suspcision of rape, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, felony stalking, felony flee and elude and theft.

Starlin was also served with a felony warrant.