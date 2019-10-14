1  of  2
Records: Members of suspended KU fraternity urinated on members

Kansas

by: The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Newly released documents say that members of a now-suspended University of Kansas fraternity struck, urinated and spat on some new members who were suspected of cooperating with an investigation into hazing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that it obtained the heavily redacted documents about Delta Upsilon after filing a records request.

In July 2018, the university found the fraternity guilty of endangering new members during the fall 2017 semester. The documents show that the chapter’s counsel didn’t fight the hazing allegations during a hearing but argued that it wasn’t as big of a deal as the university was making it out to be.

The hearing ended with the university suspending the fraternity from campus through the fall semester of 2023. At the time, the Delta Upsilon International Fraternity had been planning to close the chapter and restart it later.

