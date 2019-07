WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) If you are looking to help out this holiday weekend, KSN is a proud sponsor of the Red, White and You blood drive.

It is going on at the Sedgwick County Zoo through Saturday.

If you donate you will get free admission to the zoo.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be set up from 8 a.m. in the morning to 3 p.m.