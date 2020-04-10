Live Now
Reno County Health Department urges citizens to continue social distancing

Kansas

Reno County Health Department

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — Reno County Health Department is encouraging residents to explore safer ways and new ideas to celebrate Easter this year.

The suggested options for Easter gathering included phone calls, Facetime, Zoom chats, or other social media resources that allow people to be together while maintaining social distancing.

Reno County Health Department also recognized the many churches that voluntarily sought to follow proper social distancing guidelines and are utilizing technology like live streaming or radio broadcasts for their congregations to participate in services.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

