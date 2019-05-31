Reno County launches a disaster relief initiative to assist with cleanup recovery Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

RENO COUNTY (KSNW) - The Reno County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, is activating a disaster relief protocol in wake of the flooding that caused extensive damage in our community.

The VOAD may offer assistance to those that are not able to physically and financially take care of cleanup and recovery themselves.

Any resident who feels they would qualify for assistance needs to simply call 2-1-1 which operates 24/7 and let them know that they live in Reno County and are requesting assistance from the floods.

This will be effective starting Friday, May 31st. The VOAD will accept applications for assistance through July 31st, 2019.

The Reno County VOAD could also use volunteer assistance with the cleanup process. If you or a group you represent are interested in volunteering for the VOAD cleanup, please contact The Volunteer Center at 620-665-4960 for more information.

If you would like to donate to Reno County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to help with the assistance to those in need, please mail donations to the Reno County VOAD Disaster Relief Fund in care of United Way of Reno County at PO Box 2230 Hutchinson, KS 67504. You may also stop by their office at 924 N. Main, Hutchinson or call 2-1-1.