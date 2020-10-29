Reno County Sheriff’s Office warns of Google Smart Card scamming

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office shared a message on its Facebook page Thursday warning residents about a possible scam that’s going on involving scammers presenting themselves as sheriff’s office employees and Google Smart Cards.

In the Facebook page, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said, “Once again scammers are becoming more creative…today we were notified of a subject who gave a name of a Sgt with our agency when he called someone today and told them to go get Google Smart Cards to take care of her dad’s bonds or he was going to go arrest him at his workplace. Keep in mind, the suspect had info which made him sound legitimate. He insisted to the potential victim she needed to go to a Wal Mart, Dillon’s or a Love’s store in her area to get the Google Smart Cards. After she got them and the suspect had confirmation she bought the cards, he would meet up with her to take care of her dad’s warrants and “citations”.

The Facebook post continued to say, “The victim insisted she had cash and wanted to meet up ASAP to resolve the issue. The suspect demanded no such thing could happen because of the pandemic and COVID-19. All types of transactions were to be this way and the victim should know this. Again, emphasizing the victim should know this considering the pandemic we are experiencing.

He also made reference about calling from a secured line and disconnected the phone call several times with several different numbers. All of this is done to make it seem more believable to potential victims.

We only mention the suspect’s usage of the pandemic and knowledge of local officer’s names so you are aware and not fooled by them, even though they may sound realistic.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IN RENO COUNTY DOES NOT HAVE ANYONE BUY GOOGLE SMART CARDS, GIFT CARDS, OR ANY CARDS to get anyone out of jail or out of going to jail, this simply is not how it’s done here or most likely anywhere. We did try to get the suspect to meet up with us, but they got suspicious and ended the call. Often times scammers are several states or countries away. They will however, use local phone numbers so you will be more likely to answer the call.”

