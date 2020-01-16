Rep. Marshall says trade deal ‘huge for Kansas’



WASHINGTON (KSNW) – After almost two years of negotiations with China phase one of the U.S. China trade deal is complete.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed phase one of the deal, that requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

“This is huge for Kansas, it’s huge for this country. It means thousands of jobs in Kansas-hundreds of millions of dollars of increasing exports,” said Rep. Roger Marshall.

The arrangement means that China is supposed to buy $40 billion in U.S. farm exports some of which are grown in Kansas.

“Agriculture represents 40 percent of the Kansas economy so, those mountains of grain that we have all over the state have a place to go. We’re seeing commodity prices improve already and so it’s starting to look a lot better for agriculture,” said Rep. Marshall

Rep. Marshall commends President Trump for this deal. According to the Associated Press China has never bought more than $26 billion in U.S. agricultural products in a year.

“So, it’s been incredible what he’s accomplished in three years, his policies are working, our economy, national economy, is incredible. The best I have ever seen. Low on unemployment great wage growth. He’s making America great again, ” said Rep. Marshall.

