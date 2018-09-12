Report lists Kansas among states with most sex offenders per capita

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

(KSNW) - A new report lists Kansas as among the top 10 states with the most registered sex offenders per capita.

According to a report released by asecurelife.com, Kansas ranks as the 9th highest number of sex offenders per capita.

The study says Oregon has the most sex offenders per 100,000 residents, with 679 offenders. Arkansas falls close behind with 550 offenders per 100,000 residents.

Kansas has 356 offenders per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

The report comes after an analysis of information compiled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Maryland is listed as the state with the lowest number with about 100 offenders per 100,000 residents.

The states with the most and fewest offenders can be found listed below.

States with the highest number of offenders per capita:

Oregon Arkansas Delaware Michigan Tennessee Wisconsin South Dakota Wyoming Kansas Texas

States with the fewest sex offenders per capita: