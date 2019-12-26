Report sees progress after Kansas juvenile justice changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new report says Kansas has been putting fewer juvenile offenders in its detention center and lessening their time on probation in the three years since it overhauled its juvenile justice system.

The overhaul of the system was aimed to create programs to reduce repeat offending among juveniles.  

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the oversight committee issuing the report Thursday recommended doubling the state’s annual spending on juvenile justice programs to nearly $22 million.

Advocates sought the changes in 2016 to deal with more offenders in their home communities.

They argued that youth were removed from their homes and sent to residential facilities or correctional institutions too often.

