Reported Texas runaway reports Liberal men convinced her to come to Kansas, were going to prostitute her

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Police Department said on Wednesday that a reported 13-year-old runaway girl from Texas was found Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Liberal. The teen was in the presence of a 63-year-old man.

Upon further investigation, Liberal police say that the girl was approached at a Texas restaurant by two 63-year-old men. One of the men reportedly convinced the girl to come with them to Kansas.

According to Liberal police, after they arrived in Liberal, the teen reported she was forcefully raped by one of the two men. She also reported one of them told her he was going to prostitute her out to other people who would pay them good money.

In reference to this case, Liberal police said they conducted a search warrant at another home in Liberal, Kan.

The 13-year-old girl told Liberal police that the suspect had several visitors while she was in his home.

Liberal police ask that if you, or anyone you know, has information about this incident to please call Detective Cook at (620) 626-0141.

Liberal police say an affidavit is being sent to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of the following:

Rape Aggrevated Human Trafficking Aggrevated Kidnapping Aggrevated Interference with Parental Custody Aggrevated Intimidation of a Victim Aggravated Idecent Liberties with a Child

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.