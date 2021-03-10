Rescue crews battle large grass fire in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A large grass fire fueled by dry conditions and powerful winds, and threatening ranches and homes, is reported in Chase County Thursday afternoon. Now the National Guard is helping.

The fire is burning near Cedar Point, which is between Newton and Emporia.

The Chase County emergency manager said the fire started west in Marion County and moved across the county line. Crews from Marion and Chase counties are working to get the fire under control.

Rescue crews are keeping ranchers and people in the town on standby to evacuate if needed.

The Kansas Forest Service shared the following tweet Wednesday afternoon about the fire.

Air Tanker 95 has been released from the fire in Cloud County and reassigned to a fire in Marion County. Assistant Fire Management Officer Dennis Carlson will assist with aviation operations. #KSfire #FireSeason2021

