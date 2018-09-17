Riley County officer named Hutchinson's new police chief

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - A longtime officer of the Riley County Police Department will become Hutchinson's new police chief.

The Hutchinson News reports Jeffrey Hooper, who is currently a captain in Manhattan, will take over the chief's job on Oct. 22. He succeeds Dick Heitschmidt, who retired.

Hooper has been with the Riley County Police Department for 27 years, including the past 14 as a captain. He has also been an officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant.

The Riley County Police Department is a combined law enforcement agency for the city of Manhattan and Riley County.

Hooper has a bachelor's degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice from Kansas State University and is a graduate of the 213th FBI National Academy.



