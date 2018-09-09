Riley County Police asking for help in search for missing 17-year-old girl Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Keyla Patton (Photo Corutesy Riley County Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Keyla Patton (Photo Corutesy Riley County Police Department) [ + - ]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Keyla Patton was last seen leaving Via Christi Hospital eastbound on Kimball Ave. in the late afternoon hours on Friday.

Anyone with information about Keyla's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact RCPD at 785-537-2112.

You can also report tips to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.