Kansas

Riley County Police asking for help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 12:55 PM CDT

Riley County Police asking for help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Police say Keyla Patton was last seen leaving Via Christi Hospital eastbound on Kimball Ave. in the late afternoon hours on Friday. 

Anyone with information about Keyla's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact RCPD at 785-537-2112.

You can also report tips to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center