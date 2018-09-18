Kansas

Riley County police officer hit while on bicycle, hospitalized

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 03:27 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) - The Riley County Police Department said their director was involved in a crash that occurred while he was on his bicycle. 

It happened around 12:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of Moehlman Rd in Manhattan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and the bike. 

The bicyclist, Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center