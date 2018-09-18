Riley County police officer hit while on bicycle, hospitalized

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brad Schoen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) - The Riley County Police Department said their director was involved in a crash that occurred while he was on his bicycle.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of Moehlman Rd in Manhattan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and the bike.

The bicyclist, Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.