WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The rainfall across Kansas will be beneficial, but not enough. It will only provide temporary relief to the danger of wildfire.

“It will delay and prohibit large fire growth. But as soon as we get a good warm day with winds they will dry out again and be ready to burn and burn aggressively,” explained Mark Neely, state fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service.

This wildfire season has been longer than usual, putting to work many departments, including Halstead Fire and EMS.

“We’ve been non-stop basically now for about five months, and pretty major fires, a lot of deployment,” said Jim VanSchaick, Halstead fire chief.

The rain does give firefighters a chance to recover.

“Time to get their trucks back in order, get themselves some time to take a mental health break, a physical break, just recharge,” Neely said.

On top of that, the rain does help bring up humidity levels and soil moisture. Officials in Kansas are warning that this does not wash away fire risks.



Neely points out the majority of grass in Kansas is especially susceptible, “A grass could get rained on and still be able to burn within one hour or one hour later. That’s how quickly we can gain or lose moisture in our fuels.”

This is why crews are stressing the need to be vigilant.

“Even if it rains this weekend or it has rained last week and I want them to be careful because that doesn’t mean that hazard is has gone away. It just means this wet for a few days,” VanSchaick said.