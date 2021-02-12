Road Crews prepare for busy wintry weekend

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Road crews across the state are doing their best to keep roads safe in these wintry weather conditions. The city of Wichita said their normal salt-sand mix doesn’t work in these low temps, so they are adding chemicals to make it more effective. It’s one of the many reasons you’ll want to be careful and prepared when you head out on the road.

From city road crews to AAA to tow truck drivers, they all expect a very busy and very cold weekend. “This isn’t Kansas weather this is more like arctic weather that is happening in Kansas right now we are expecting to have wind chills 15-30 below,” said Ben Nelson, with the Wichita Public Works Department.

It’s an extended freeze that is keeping Wichita’s AAA crews busy.

“A lot of battery issues and a lot of tow related calls that the cold is the culprit mainly so tires fluids freezing that kinda thing,” said Jon Burgett the fleet supervisor of AAA.

Burgett said they are calling in extra staff to help with calls. “Telling all of our guys be prepared to get called in and just prepare to get here work work as hard as you can for the hours that you are here and then go home warm up rest and come back and do it again,” he said.

“This is not a normal situation for us I do not anticipate that we will have roads that are in very good driving conditions for the next few days that follow,” said Nelson.

While Wichita Public Works said they will be busy out clearing the roads, It’s best to remain home. The owner of Bud Roak’s towing says he doesn’t have extra staff to call in. “I hope it’s not so busy we can’t keep up. And who knows how it will go we may not get any here we will see,” said Bud Roak, the owner of Bud Roak’s Towing.

AAA drivers ask you to be patient if you need their help, because of the number of calls they’re dealing with right now. The City advises residents to stay home if they can in this inclement weather.