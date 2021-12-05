Rollover crash forcing cars off I-70 between Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Sunday evening rollover crash has shut down the westbound lanes of a major highway between Topeka and Manhattan.
First reports of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. A Shawnee County dispatcher told KSNT News the rollover wreck involved one car, and happened near I-70’s exit to West Union Road. A photo taken from the scene on I-70 shows Shawnee County deputies parked and directing cars off of the highway at Exit 350. Another photo showed a major traffic jam as drivers tried to move over to the exit lane.
The eastbound lanes appear to be open, while the westbound lanes are shut down at West Union Road as of 4:15 p.m., according to a KSNT reporter at the scene. Authorities haven’t released any details regarding the cause of the crash or the condition of the people in the car.