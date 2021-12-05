Rollover crash forcing cars off I-70 between Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Sunday evening rollover crash has shut down the westbound lanes of a major highway between Topeka and Manhattan.

First reports of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. A Shawnee County dispatcher told KSNT News the rollover wreck involved one car, and happened near I-70’s exit to West Union Road. A photo taken from the scene on I-70 shows Shawnee County deputies parked and directing cars off of the highway at Exit 350. Another photo showed a major traffic jam as drivers tried to move over to the exit lane.

(KSNT Photo/Andrew Lind)

The eastbound lanes appear to be open, while the westbound lanes are shut down at West Union Road as of 4:15 p.m., according to a KSNT reporter at the scene. Authorities haven’t released any details regarding the cause of the crash or the condition of the people in the car.