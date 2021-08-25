Rollover crash in western Kansas leaves woman dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash in western Kansas has left a WaKeeney woman dead.

The crash happened in Lane County, about seven miles west of Utica on Kansas Highway 4 at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 77-year-old Karen Deutscher was driving a Jeep Compass west on Highway 4.

Troopers say she veered left off the highway into the ditch. The Jeep kept going, hitting a KDOT sign and an embankment before rolling a number of times. Her vehicle came to rest facing east in the ditch on its side with the passenger side up.

Deutscher was wearing a seat belt.