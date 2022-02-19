LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A one-car rollover crash caused by ice has left four people dead in Linn County on Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 11:10 a.m. on Friday morning, 66-year-old Larry Klingensmith was driving north with three other people on Highway U69, just two miles south of Highway K-52, when he hit a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Ram.

All of Klingensmith’s passengers in the vehicle were Klingensmiths: 65-year-old Kimberly, 32-year-old Karly, and 36-year-old Nicolas. KHP says that all four in the vehicle were from Winnsboro, Texas.

As Larry lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle drove into the ditch, where it rolled over twice. As the vehicle came to a stop, it landed in a flooded wildlife area and submerged.

All four people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Linn County is in eastern Kansas, near the Kansas/Missouri border.