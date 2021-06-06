Mother, young children die in boating accident on the Neosho River

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother and two young children have died in a boating accident that also hospitalized the father.

The accident happened on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the family of two adults and two children were boating on the river when their vessel stalled in rapid, aerated water. The operator lost control and everyone was thrown out of the boat.

Rescue crews saved a man from Shawnee and took him to Burlington Hospital.

One woman, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A GoFundMe is raising funds to help support Moran’s oldest and only living child as she prepares to start college in the fall.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories