Mother, young children die in boating accident on the Neosho River

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother and two young children have died in a boating accident that also hospitalized the father.

The accident happened on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the family of two adults and two children were boating on the river when their vessel stalled in rapid, aerated water. The operator lost control and everyone was thrown out of the boat.

Rescue crews saved a man from Shawnee and took him to Burlington Hospital.

One woman, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A GoFundMe is raising funds to help support Moran’s oldest and only living child as she prepares to start college in the fall.