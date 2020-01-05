Rural Kansas struggles to attract psychiatrists

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Psychiatrists are so hard to come by in some rural parts of Kansas that out-of-state doctors now commonly treat patients through video conference.

The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas is seeing an increase in patients seeking mental health treatment and the state can’t find enough doctors, nurses and therapists to treat them.

One measure from the federal government suggests only nine Kansas counties have enough psychiatrists, and they’re mostly in or near populated areas.

The state passed a law in 2017 adding psychiatry to the medical student loan program, but it’s too early to tell how well it’s working.

