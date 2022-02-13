RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a crash just north of the Russell/Barton county lines on Friday, February 11.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 40-year-old George Gier was driving a 2014 Toyota 4Runner southbound on 179th Street. Ten-year-old Cooper Gier, also of Russell, was in the car as well.

For an unknown reason, George entered the ditch to the west, ramped a field entrance, and from there became airborne. His car rolled several times and came to a rest on its roof, facing east, according to the KHP.

Both George and Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene.