RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell Police Department is currently working on an active scene and is asking citizens to avoid the area.

The public is reminded to avoid the area between 15th and 17th Street and N. Grant and N. Brooks Street. There is on-going law enforcement activity and the situation is fluid, please avoid the area for your safety. Thank you. Statement released at 5:26 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.