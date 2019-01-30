Kansas

Salina pharmacist and husband charged with distributing controlled substances

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 02:40 PM CST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 02:40 PM CST

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Salina pharmacist and husband are charged with distributing controlled substances.

Kirsty C. Hartley, 28, and Dalton R. Hartley, 28, are charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and dispense controlled substances and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. In addition, Kristy Hartley is charged with one count of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances.

The indictment alleges the crimes occurred while Kirsty Hartley worked as a pharmacist in charge at a CVS pharmacy in Salina. The indictment alleges Hartley diverted controlled prescription drugs by creating false prescriptions for herself and her husband and filling them. The indictment alleges they fraudulently obtained 21,289 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen and 360 tablets of alprazolam.

The indictment alleges the investigation began when a loss prevention manager for CVS reported the problem to the Salina Police Department. Kirsty Hartley's pharmacist license was suspended Sept. 23, 2017, by the Kansas Board of Pharmacy.

 
 

