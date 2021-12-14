Schools across Kansas canceling classes due to expected winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Schools across Kansas are canceling classes due to expected winds. Some schools are also releasing students early.

Schools closed on Wednesday, December 15, include the following:

USD 102 Cimarron-Ensign

USD 109 Republic County

USD 214 Ulysses

USD 215 Lakin

USD 321 St. Marys Grade School

USD 371 Montezuma

USD 457 Garden City

USD 476 Copeland

Schools releasing students early on Wednesday, December 15, include the following:

USD 395 LaCrosse – early dismissal at 1 p.m.

According to KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, winds between 20-50 mph will occur, with wind gusts ranging anywhere between 50 to even more than 70 mph. She says wind gusts will first appear in southwest Kansas Wednesday morning, track into central Kansas by the lunch hour, then to the northeast by late evening.

Across Kansas, these winds will have the power of knocking down trees and powerlines that could cause widespread power outages.

As schools continue to cancel classes, KSN will add them.

School administrators can click here to confirm closings.