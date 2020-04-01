Live Now
President Trump and coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Second and third COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Finney County

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Finney County Health Department confirmed Wednesday the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in Finney County.

Finney County Health Department said they’re following KDHE mandates and guidelines for case investigation and working to identify any close contacts of the positive individuals. They said those who may have been exposed will be notified as soon as possible and be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Finney County Health Department stated both positive individuals are in quarantine and remain closely monitored by the Health Department according to KDHE protocol. No further information about the patients will be released.

