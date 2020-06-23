Second arrest warrant issued in Hamilton County homicide

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest warrant was issued Monday in connection to the homicide of Kevin Palma-Rodriguez of Syracuse.

The arrest warrant is for Ismael Gomez-Carvajal, 43, of Syracuse, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and criminal solicitation. Gomez-Carvajal and Tejada-Vigil may be driving a purple or blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Kansas tag 513MMN.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616. A tip can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

