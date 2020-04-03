Second positive case of COVID-19 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW0 – The Marion County Health Department announced the second positive COVID-19 case in Marion County Friday.

The case involves a male between the ages of 45-54.

The Marion County Health Department said they are identifying and contacting all individuals who were exposed to the patient, and that they will be monitoring contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Marion County Health Department said they’ll release no further information about the patient.

