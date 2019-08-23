Secretary of State Pompeo calls Koch ‘compassionate philanthropist’

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press availability with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was saddened to hear of the death of billionaire industrialist David H. Koch.

Pompeo said in a tweet Friday that Koch was “a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American.”

David Koch and his brother Charles Koch were major donors to conservative causes and educational groups. David Koch died Friday at age 79.

The Koch brothers became best known for building a political network dubbed the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching support of conservative and libertarian causes and candidates.

The brothers are lionized on the right but have been vilified by Democrats who see them as the embodiment of fat-cat capitalism and the corrupting role of corporate money in American politics.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories