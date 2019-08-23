Secretary of State Pompeo calls Koch ‘compassionate philanthropist’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press availability with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was saddened to hear of the death of billionaire industrialist David H. Koch.

Pompeo said in a tweet Friday that Koch was “a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American.”

I was saddened to hear of the passing of David Koch. He was a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American. I send my prayers to the Koch family during this difficult time. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 23, 2019

David Koch and his brother Charles Koch were major donors to conservative causes and educational groups. David Koch died Friday at age 79.

The Koch brothers became best known for building a political network dubbed the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching support of conservative and libertarian causes and candidates.

The brothers are lionized on the right but have been vilified by Democrats who see them as the embodiment of fat-cat capitalism and the corrupting role of corporate money in American politics.

