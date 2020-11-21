Sedgwick County businesses receive CARES grants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Sedgwick county over 400 businesses received grant money from the CARES act.



Governor Kelly said earlier this week that it will take federal money to lend a hand to even more businesses who need help.

“Unfortunately the need for more money is very apparent, I think we got very close to 6,000 applications for grants and w were only able to fill 2,000,” said Governor Kelly.

Adam Hartke says that both the Wave and the Cotillian have been closed for 8 months, resulting in their revenue to be in the negatives. Hartke said he doesn’t expect to be open for many months and this money helps.

“It’s vital that we got this state money so that we can survive and then when we recieve the federal money it will not only help us survive but also recover,” said Hartke.

Hartke has been advocating for music venues at a national level, sharing that while they are suffering now, normally concert venues bring tourism and more to Kansas.