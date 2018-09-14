Sedgwick County EMS director to retire after three decades
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - After roughly 30 years with Sedgwick County EMS, Director Scott Hadley will retire effective Sept. 17, 2018.
Hadley began his career at Sedgwick County as an EMS Reserve in 1988 and was hired with EMS full time in 1989.
He was appointed as the Director of EMS in 2010. Hadley has led Sedgwick County EMS to be one of only two agencies in the state of Kansas to maintain professional accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
Deputy EMS Director Dennis Mauk has been named Interim EMS Director. Mauk has more than 40 years of experience with Sedgwick County EMS.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Opponent says Kobach unfit to lead due
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
2 arrested after reported gun sale at...