Sedgwick County man sentenced in 2018 Barber County home invasion case

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 30 years in prison for his role in a 2018 home invasion in rural Barber County.

Ora Munger, 42, of Wichita, was sentenced to 351 months in prison for one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, and one count of criminal damage in the amount of over $1,000 but less than $25,000.

Munger entered a guilty plea to all charges on September 4. The crimes occurred in July 2018 near Medicine Lodge.

Meisenheimer ordered Munger to serve the time consecutively with a 152-month prison sentence he received in Sumner County for crimes he committed on July 10, 2018. Munger pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one count each of kidnapping, theft, arson and attempted aggravated robbery with a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Barber County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.